India News | MP CM Yadav Inspects Wheat Procurement Centre in Ujjain, Assures Smooth Purchase for Farmers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at Adani Agro Silo procurement centre located in Datana in Ujjain on Tuesday, where he interacted with farmers and reviewed the arrangements for crop procurement.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also took stock of the facilities at the centre and held discussions with farmers regarding the ongoing procurement process. He further urged farmers to visit their respective procurement centres and participate smoothly in all procedures, from weighing of produce to every subsequent step.

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"Today, I made a surprise inspection at Adani Agro Silo wheat procurement centre in Ujjain. As we announced earlier, the state government has extended the procurement dates and continuous wheat procurement is being done. I have been informed that the procurement process is going on smoothly across the state but still I am conducting surprise visits to see the arrangements and our intent is aligned in the interest of farmers," CM Yadav told reporters.

He added that payments were also being made within seven days of procurement, and continuous efforts on weighing the produce of farmers.

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"The arrangements have been enhanced providing all facilities to farmers to make the procurement process smooth and hassle-free. I was informed that increasing the storage capacity of warehouses would be beneficial during the rainy season, and accordingly we have issued orders to enhance the capacity of warehouses. Farmers do not have to face any form of hardship," he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the government had procured 41 lakh metric tonnes of wheat till the previous day, and Madhya Pradesh's wheat procurement capacity is up to 100 lakh metric tonnes, adding that there is scope to increase capacity further.

"I appeal to farmers to visit the weighing centers in their respective areas and actively participate in the procurement process. If they face any difficulty, they should reach out to the district administration. The District Administration has established a dedicated control room, and we are monitoring the wheat procurement operations on a daily basis. Alongside wheat, the procurement of gram and lentils is also underway," the CM said.

He added that the state government's commitment is to ensure the smooth and efficient functioning of all arrangements at every procurement center for the benefit of the farmers. (ANI)

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