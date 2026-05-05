Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong Court Denies Bail to Key Accused Raj Kushwaha
Counsel for Raj Kushwaha, Advocate Phuyosa Yobin, stated that the rejection was based on technical grounds rather than the merits of the case. He confirmed that a fresh bail application would be filed soon, alongside pending applications for three other accused individuals currently in judicial custody in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case.
A local court in Shillong has rejected the bail application of Raj Kushwaha, a primary accused in the high-profile murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The ruling, delivered on Friday, May 1, comes just days after the court granted bail to the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, citing procedural lapses by the police during her arrest. Raj Kushwaha, who is alleged to be the boyfriend of the victim’s wife, sought bail on the grounds of parity following Sonam Raghuvanshi's release. However, the court dismissed his petition, noting that the circumstances of his legal standing differed from those of the prime accused.
Counsel for Kushwaha, Advocate Phuyosa Yobin, stated that the rejection was based on technical grounds rather than the merits of the case. He confirmed that a fresh bail application would be filed soon, alongside pending applications for three other accused individuals currently in judicial custody. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Co-Accused Raj Kushwaha Seeks Bail in Indore Businessman Murder Case.
Investigators subsequently filed a 790-page chargesheet naming five primary individuals: Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, and three alleged contract killers—Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. The prosecution alleges that the murder was a pre-planned conspiracy orchestrated by the wife and her partner. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Prime Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi Granted Bail by Shillong Court.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).