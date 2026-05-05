Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong Court Denies Bail to Key Accused Raj Kushwaha

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A local court in Shillong has rejected the bail application of Raj Kushwaha, a primary accused in the high-profile murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The ruling, delivered on Friday, May 1, comes just days after the court granted bail to the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, citing procedural lapses by the police during her arrest. Raj Kushwaha, who is alleged to be the boyfriend of the victim’s wife, sought bail on the grounds of parity following Sonam Raghuvanshi's release. However, the court dismissed his petition, noting that the circumstances of his legal standing differed from those of the prime accused.

Counsel for Kushwaha, Advocate Phuyosa Yobin, stated that the rejection was based on technical grounds rather than the merits of the case. He confirmed that a fresh bail application would be filed soon, alongside pending applications for three other accused individuals currently in judicial custody. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Co-Accused Raj Kushwaha Seeks Bail in Indore Businessman Murder Case.

The case dates back to May 2025, when Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, travelled to Meghalaya for his honeymoon. The couple was reported missing from the Sohra area on May 26. Following an intensive search operation, Raja’s mutilated body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge near the Wei Sawdong Falls.

Investigators subsequently filed a 790-page chargesheet naming five primary individuals: Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, and three alleged contract killers—Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. The prosecution alleges that the murder was a pre-planned conspiracy orchestrated by the wife and her partner. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Prime Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi Granted Bail by Shillong Court.

The legal trajectory of the case shifted significantly last week when Sonam Raghuvanshi was granted bail. The court found that the Meghalaya Police had failed to properly communicate the specific grounds for her arrest, which the judge deemed a violation of her constitutional rights.

While Sonam’s release was secured due to these procedural errors, the court has maintained a stricter stance toward the remaining co-accused. The victim’s family has expressed vocal opposition to the bail grants, with Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, announcing plans to challenge the release of the accused in a higher court.

With Kushwaha's latest plea denied, four of the five main suspects remain in jail. Police officials have stated they will continue to pursue the case as per the law, while the victim's family continues to demand a more rigorous investigation into the handling of the initial arrests.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).