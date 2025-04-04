Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Maa Pitambara Peeth temple located in Datia district on the occasion of saptami of Chaitra Navratri on Friday and worshipped for the well-being of the people of the state and the country.

After that the Chief Minister also participated in a gratitude program organised here in the district following the liquor ban in 19 religious cities in the state and addressed the gathering of the people on the occasion.

"After the liquor ban in Datia, today, I have been invited for a civic felicitation here. I also offered prayers at Maa Pitambara Peeth temple and sought the blessing of the deity. Being a religious and holy place, a proposal was made for a liquor ban in 2022, and now the big decision (liquor ban) has been implemented. I extend my congratulations to every citizen of Datia," CM Yadav told ANI.

The Madhya Pradesh government enforced a liquor ban in 19 cities starting April 1. Under the policy, the sale of alcohol will be completely prohibited in 19 religious sites across the state.

The religious places where the decision to ban liquor has been taken include one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats.

This includes Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. Additionally, the closure will extend to the gram panchayat regions of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga.

Furthermore, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, on the Saptami of Chaitra Navratri, I received the blessings of Maa Baglamukhi at Shri Pitambara Peeth in Datia district. Thereafter, I participated in a gratitude program organized here after liquor ban in religious cities and addressed the gathering of the people."

"We have announced and implemented prohibition of liquor in 19 religious cities across the state, including the holy city of Datia. Certainly, this decision will be fruitful in the aim of enhancing the spiritual glory of Datia and maintaining the sanctity of this place intact. The development of Datia is an integral part of the development of the state and we are committed to make this holy city progressive. The state government is determined for the all-round development of Datia," he added in the post. (ANI)

