Gwalior, May 18 (PTI) The Lokayukta police caught a policeman red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Haryana Govt to Name School After Lance Naik Nishan Singh Who Died in Encounter with Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Havaldar Manish Pachori of Malanpur police station had caught an accused in a case and had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the man's relative, one Vikas Singh, for allegedly protecting him in the matter, Lokayukta superintendent of police Rameshwar Singh said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 194 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death in Past 24 Hours; Highest in Nearly Three Months.

Vikas tipped-off the Lokayukta police and informed that he had already given Rs 5,000 as advance to the accused official, he said.

The policeman was threatening to make Vikas a co-accused in the case, the SP said.

A trap was laid and the official was caught red-handed while taking Rs 20,000 bribe at a police station, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)