Mumbai, May 18: Mumbai on Wednesday reported 194 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily spike in cases since February 19, and the number of active cases in the city crossed the 1,000-mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. But the country's financial capital did not record any death on account of the virus.

On Tuesday, the city had logged 158 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities after reporting 74 cases on Monday. In May so far, Mumbai has reported cases in three digits on 14 days but only three fatalities.

The city's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,62,040 on Wednesday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566. The number of active COVID-19 patients jumped to 1,002 from 932 on Tuesday. With 8,736 samples tested since previous evening, the total of coronavirus tests carried out in the city increased to 1,70,33,677. The city's positivity rate is 0.022 per cent. COVID-19 Update: Global Coronavirus Caseload Tops 524.6 Million, Death Toll Reaches 6.28 Million.

Of 194 persons who tested positive during the day, only six were symptomatic and admitted to hospital, and only one of them was put on oxygen support.

Only 29 out of 24,944 Covid-reserved hospital beds in the city are occupied.

The number of recovered patients rose to 10,41,472 with 124 more patients getting discharged.

Mumbai has a recovery rate of 98 per cent. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 0.012 per cent between May 11 and 17. The caseload doubling rate/period is 5,450 days.

