Sehore (MP), Mar 15 (PTI) An inspector was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable photograph on social media of a woman revenue officer posted in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Datia police station in charge inspector Shishir Das was arrested on the complaint of a woman naib tehsildar after he uploaded an objectionable photograph of the latter, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav.

He was held under IPC and IT Act provisions and was granted bail by a court during the day, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)