Khandwa, Dec 7 (PTI) A policeman from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has been suspended and removed from field duty after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into some people in an inebriated state and injured two persons, an official said.

The incident had taken place in Bhikangaon town of neighbouring Khargone district on Sunday night.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh on Monday said Pandhana police station in-charge Antim Pawar was suspended and removed from the field duty.

A medical examination had confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol, a police official from Khargone earlier said.

As per eyewitnesses, several people ran for cover as the out-of-control SUV of Pawar, who was in uniform at the time, hit people at different places in Bhikangaon.

A case was registered against Pawar in Bhikangaon under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving on public road) and 337 (any rash or negligent act to endanger human life), police said.

