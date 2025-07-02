Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): In a joint operation, Bhopal Crime Branch and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bhopal unit seized 1.96 grams of LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) drug in the city and detained a 19-year-old youth in connection with the same, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the youth, identified as Karan Sharma (19), a resident of Chandbad locality in Bhopal, had been ordering the drug online from Kerala and receiving it via postal parcels. Upon receiving a tip-off about drugs being received through post, a team was forced. As soon as the youth received the parcel, he was detained by the team.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP, Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said, "Bhopal Crime Branch and NCB Bhopal unit jointly took an action in which we received an input that a parcel has left from Kerala containing LSD drug and a person in Bhopal will receive the parcel. Following which, a team was formed and tracked the movement of the postman as well as the accused. As soon as the parcel was delivered, the team raided the spot, seized the drug and detained one person."

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act into the matter and further investigation is underway, he said.

The officer added that they have taken action on the primary information as of now and are investigating the matter further to ascertain the depth of the chain.

Additionally, Additional DCP Chouhan said that the sender was already arrested and they received input from that end, following which they initiated action here in the city.

According to the police, the accused had ordered the drug online once or twice. The team seized 1.96 gram LSD drug from the accused and registsred a case into the matter. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

