Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): The district administration of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain carried out a demolition drive to remove illegal encroachments in Begum Bagh locality in the city amid tight security on Friday.

The locality is situated near Mahakal temple and around hundreds of people belonging to a minority community gathered over there to protest the action of the district administration. Following which Shahar Qazi reached the spot, had discussion with officials and later explained to the people that proceedings were being done according to the direction of the court. Thereafter, people moved back from the spot and the district administration began the proceedings.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Bhargav told ANI, "Begum Bagh locality is adjacent to Mahakal temple and two houses built here were identified by UDA (Ujjain Development Authority) as encroachment. We are present at the spot for the safety and security so that no nuisance or unpleasant situation arises. Around 150 police personnel are deployed here at the spot."

Meanwhile, Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) CEO, Sandeep Soni explained that the authority had leased land and shops of people in Begum Bagh locality. When a survey was conducted in the area, it was found that people did not renew the lease, they also made the area residential. After that, a total of 28 properties were identified but some took stay from the court. After the stay was lifted from the court, two properties were vacated and its possession was being taken.

Soni told ANI, "The action which is underway today is part of the Ujjain Development Authority's plan. Around one and half years ago, Ujjain Development Authority identified 28-30 properties which violated the lease conditions and the duration of lease also expired in 2014-15. After that the lease was cancelled, all the lands came under the control of authority. Those who still have possession are actually illegal."

"Also, there was a stay from the Court in the matter. Two days ago, the court lifted the stay. Following which, now the municipal corporation, police and district administration have talked to the people and they are removing the belongings from the spot. After being vacated, the Ujjain Development Authority will take possession of it and will begin the removal action. This is the Begum Bagh locality and comes under UDA," he added. (ANI)

