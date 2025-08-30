Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bhopal Regional Unit arrested a female Ugandan national with Narcotics at Bhopal Railway Station, according to an official statement.

The Ugandan national was travelling from Delhi via train to deliver the contraband in Mumbai, but based on intelligence inputs, DRI officers caught her midway in Bhopal in the morning of August 28.

The release read that intelligence developed by DRI indicated that a foreign female passenger, a Ugandan national, was to travel from Delhi to Mumbai by train carrying narcotic substances for delivery in Mumbai. Based on the lead, DRI officers planned and mounted discreet surveillance at Bhopal Railway Station.

On arrival of the train, the passenger was identified and intercepted from the AC coach in a swift and well-coordinated operation, with valuable assistance and support from the Railway Protection Force (RPF). A thorough search of her belongings led to the recovery of four white plastic packets containing crystalline methamphetamine (368.9 grams) and two white plastic packets containing cocaine (147.4 grams). The contents tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine using the NDPS Field Test Kit.

The narcotics, valued at over Rs 2.2 crore in the international market, were seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The Ugandan national has been placed under arrest, and further investigation is underway to unearth the network behind this trafficking attempt, it added.

Additionally, in a recent operation on August 16, DRI Bhopal busted a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing unit near Bhopal, arresting seven individuals linked to an international drug cartel and seizing 62 kg of contraband valued at over Rs 62 crore in the international illicit market.

In another recent action on August 20, officers of DRI Indore, with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force, Bhopal-WCR, intercepted two passengers at Bhopal Railway Station who were found carrying around 25 kg of Thailand-origin hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 25 crore, transported through the Bangalore Rajdhani. This action was part of a larger pan-India crackdown in which 72 kg of ganja was seized, leading to the arrest of the syndicate's associate mastermind and all five carriers involved, the release further added. (ANI)

