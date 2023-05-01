Umaria, May 1 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

As per the FIR filed on April 10, the victim was in touch with Rahul Sitlani over phone for the past one year and the latter had allegedly captured an objectionable image of her during a video call which he was using to blackmail her, Naurojabad police station assistant sub inspector Triveni Kushram said.

"He sexually assaulted her and started stalking her when she went to school. Sitlani was arrested on Sunday and was remanded in judicial custody. He has been charged with outraging modesty of woman, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," Kushram said.

Sitlani reportedly was joint convenor of the district IT cell of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier.

However, BJP district president Dilip Pandey said Sitlani was expelled some months ago when a case against him came to light, which was also confirmed by the party's district IT cell convenor Nitin Bashani.

Meanwhile, a poster issued on the BJP's Foundation Day on April 6 has surfaced in which Sitlani is described as co-convenor of the BJP's district IT cell.

