Sidhi, December 31: Police have launched an investigation after the principal of a government college claimed that he was attacked by four persons on a false accusation of his involvement in witchcraft in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident which occurred on December 29, a police officer said on Sunday.

"Based on a complaint lodged by Lalbahadur Singh, the principal of the government college in Sinhawal town, a case was registered against four persons and further investigation is underway," said Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Lures Eight-Year-Old Girl Playing Near His House, Rapes Her in Chitrakoot; Arrested.

He acknowledged that a video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The trigger behind the incident is under investigation, he said when asked about Singh's claim. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Despite Government’s Strict Law, Five Minor Girls Raped and Brutalised in One Week.

"I came to know from employees of the college that I was attacked by some persons who claimed I was involved in witchcraft, which is not true," the principal told reporters.

