Indore, December 25: In a distressing incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old neighbour in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district. The accused lured her to his house and raped her. The police arrested the accused after the child's father lodged a complaint against the youth.

According to a report in Times of India, the disturbing incident reportedly occurred on December 17 but came to light much later. The police said that the child was playing near her house when the accused enticed her to his residence under false pretences and sexually assaulted her. The child returned home and narrated the incident to her mother. But, the mother was helpless and could not inform the police as she is paralysed and bed-ridden. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Despite Government’s Strict Law, Five Minor Girls Raped and Brutalised in One Week.

The girl's father, who was away for work, returned on December 22 and learned about the harrowing experience that his daughter had to go through. He immediately took her to the police and reported the incident. The police arrested the accused on the basis of the complaint. As per police reports, the accused hails from Banda district of Uttar Pradesh and had recently moved into the Chitrakoot locality. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Gang-Raped by Facebook Friend, Two Others in Gwalior; Arrested.

The publication reported that this is the fifth incident of child rape in Madhya Pradesh in last 10 days. In another shocking incident, reported from Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh a minor girl consumed poison after being allegedly raped by a youth. According to Garima Mishra, Damoh Police station Mahila in charge the incident took place on Sunday night, December 24 when the girl's parents had gone out to attend an event. A youth from the village entered the house and finding the girl alone allegedly raped her. The girl died by suicide after the alleged incident.

