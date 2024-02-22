Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] February 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government has decided to observe 'bag less school' once in a week for school students of class 1 to 12 from the upcoming new academic session 2024-25 in the state.

The decision has been taken in order to reduce the stress of the students and it will be applicable for all government and private schools operated in the state. The state government has also issued a notice for the same in which it has also decided the weight of the students' bags according to their classes.

According to the notice, the maximum weight of the school bag for students of class 1st and 2nd will be 1.6 - 2.2 kg. Similarly, 1.7 - 2.5 kg for class 3rd to 5th, 2 - 3 kg for class 6th and 7th, 2.5 - 4 kg for class 8th and 2.5 - 4.5 for students of class 9th and 10th.

Besides, the weight of school bags for students of class 11th and 12th will be decided by the school management committee according to the stream of the students.

Meanwhile, School education minister Uday Pratap Singh told ANI, "To avoid stress on children due to the burden of their bags, we have categorised the weight of bags of students according to their class. The younger students' bag weight will be up to 2.2 kg and the older students' bag weight will be 4.5 kg. We have also decided "Bag less school" once a week."

"Bag less school means that children should enjoy that day, play games, explore sports activities, cultural programs, music, etc. The students should be kept engaged in such a way that school does not seem like a matter of stress to them, school should be a matter of joy for them. We have taken this initiative in this direction to release the stress of the students," the minister added.

Instructions have been issued to strictly follow the school bag policy from the new academic session (2024-25). (ANI)

