Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): In a commendable initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government is facilitating free sign language interpretation through QR Code for the convenience of hearing impaired people at government offices across the state.

The Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with an NGO to start Sign Language Interpretation Online Service through application/QR Code.

The QR codes have been installed at a few offices in Indore district.

Joint Director of Social Justice Department, Indore, Suchitra Tirkey told ANI, "A QR code has been installed to facilitate sign language interpretation for hearing impaired people. People are often unable to understand the language of hearing impaired people so through this, they will be able to convey their messages."

The QR code will be installed at some main government offices such as the Collectorate office, school education department office, police station, court etc. If such people visit these places and want to make their point then by scanning the code through an app they get an interpreter to decode their message, she said.

"The interpreter will be available during the office hours. The QR code has been installed at our office and we have instructed others to install it," she added.

Earlier, Commissioner of the Department, Ram Rao Bhosle has also issued an order to all the district collectors, CMHO and others regarding installing the QR code to all offices under their jurisdiction.

"Hearing impaired people often face difficulties upon reaching various public places, police stations, courts etc., because not everyone knows their means of communication. They can establish communication through Indian Sign Language, and this can make it easier to provide various types of assistance," stated in the order.

To address these communication difficulties, the department, in collaboration with the non-governmental organization, has signed an MOU to start an Online Sign Language Interpretation Service through QR Code. This service will be available from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on office working days.

"Ensure the QR Code to be displayed in all relevant offices and also instruct the concerned individuals to display the QR Code in all subordinate offices so that the Live Sign Language Interpretation Online Service can be used as needed," the order added. (ANI)

