Indore, Jun 14 (PTI) The authorities in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday decided to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to some differently-abled people in their homes.

District vaccination officer Dr Pravin Jadia said the state social justice and disabled people welfare department had given a list of 51 persons who are unable to walk and are confined to the bed due to some disability, are old and battling serious ailments.

"After the civil surgeon examines them to know their actual condition, they will be vaccinated at home itself. While everyone is supposed to get inoculated at centres, it was decided to inoculate these people at home to protect the lives of those with special needs," Jadia said.

Indore is the state's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of over 1.52 lakh, including 1,371 deaths.

So far, 13.53 lakh people have been given the first dose in the district, while 2.35 lakh have got the second dose of the vaccine as well.

