Bhopal, Jan 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,99,287 on Saturday with the detection of 1,572 new cases, while the recovery count stood at 7,83,713 after 166 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,536, he said, adding that the state was now left with an active tally of 5,038.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, saw 618 and 347 cases getting added to their respective tallies in the past 24 hours, he added.

With 74,088 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,42,19,693, the official added.

A government release said 10,55,69,662 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,21,919 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,99,287 new cases 1572, death toll 10,536, recovered 7,83,713, active cases 5,038, number of tests so far 2,42,19,693.

