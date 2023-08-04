Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Jabalpur Lokayukta sleuth caught a Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) posted at Nainpur in Mandla district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor on Friday.

The CMO Rajaram Barthe was demanding the bribe amount from a contractor Rajendra Singh Thakur in lieu of clearing the pending bills of his work.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilip Jharbade said, “The contractor Rajendra Singh Thakur had lodged a complaint that Nainpur CMO was demanding a bribe of Rs 15000 to clear pending bills of his work. After that the team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while taking the bribe in front of the High Court gate in the city on Friday.”

The contractor Rajendra Singh said, “He had done construction works in Nainpur and to clear its bill, the CMO was demanding the money. He sometimes asked for Rs 10,000 and sometimes Rs 13000 to clear the bill. At last, he demanded Rs 15000 after which I took the help of Lokayukta police and made him caught red-handed while taking the bribe.” (ANI)

