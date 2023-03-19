Raisen (MP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his two minor daughters drowned in a well at his farm in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

A police officer said the trio drowned while trying to save one another.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Tiwari said Ramlal Chadhar was working in his field at around 1 PM while his three daughters were playing near the open well at Tekapar village under Sultanganj police station, about 105 km from the Raisen district headquarters.

"One of Chadhar's daughters, Vaishali (9 years), slipped into the well while playing. Seeing her slipping, her sister Shefali (11 years), jumped into the well, followed by Chadhar, but they all drowned," the SDOP said.

Chadhar's youngest daughter who saw the incident raised an alarm following which local people rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The three bodies have been retrieved from the well.

A case is being registered and bodies are sent for postmortem.

