Indore, Jul 6 (PTI) A man was booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly giving triple talaq, which is a banned practice, to his second wife, a police official said on Thursday.

He was charged on Wednesday under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, Sadar Bazar police station Inspector Manju Yadav told PTI.

"The accused married the woman, now 63, in 2003 and used to beat her up for being unable to have children. The victim had lodged a police complaint against her husband for domestic violence," Manju said.

The man was angry after he got to know about this complaint and gave her triple talaq via mobile phone, the official said.

He is yet to be arrested and a probe into the matter is underway, she added.

Triple talaq, or 'talaq-e-biddat', was made a punishable offence under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

It attracts a jail term of three years as well as a fine.

