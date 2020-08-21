Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Gopal Bhargava said that his COVID-19 antigen test report is positive.

Taking to Twitter, Bhargava wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "Me, my family members and my close staff members underwent COVID-19 test via antigen test following which my report has tested positive. I am being admitted to a hospital as per doctors' advice."

"A humble request to all of you that all my colleagues who have come in my contact in the last one week, should be home quarantined and get themselves tested," he added. (ANI)

