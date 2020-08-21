New Delhi, August 21: The Centre on Friday confirmed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020 will be held as per schedule. Hour after Centre's decision, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting NEET 2020 and JEE 2020 said that examinations are going to be held as per schedule with due precautions. NEET 2020 exams will be held on September 13, while JEE Main will take place between September 1 and 6. NEET 2020, JEE Won't be Postponed, Confirms Education Secretary Amit Khare.

The NTA in a statement said, "We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE Main) April, 2020. In our opinion, though there is the pandemic situation, but ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for long and full academic year cannot be wasted." NEET 2020: NTA to Release Exam Admit Cards Shortly on nta.ac.in Amid Demands For Postponement, Students Allotted Test Centres.

The NTA has also made elaborate arrangements in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The NTA in a stated, "NTA has made elaborate arrangements to sanitise the centres before and after the conduct of the examinations, give fresh masks and hand gloves (as per request)." The agency also prepared comprehensive Advisory regarding COVID-19 for All Functionaries for centre management. The advisory was developed based on the MHRD's guidelines.

The Supreme Court on August 17, dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of NEET and JEE. Rejecting the petition, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra noted that the postponement of the exams will put the career of the students in peril. "When we are getting ready to open up, you say exams should not be held?" Justice Mishra told the petitioners' counsel.

