Bhopal, Dec 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,199, after 12 people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, a health official said.

As many as eight patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 7,82543, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,528, as no new casualties were reported, the official said.

The central state is now left with 128 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 57,413 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,19,81,493, the official added.

Meanwhile, 8,87,30,745 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 5,51,900 jabs were given on Thursday, it was stated.

