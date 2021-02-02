Bhopal, Feb 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday rose to 2,55,431 after 168 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll increased by three and the recovery count by 296, an official said.

The death toll in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 3,815, and the number of recoveries is 2,49,193, he added.

The deaths took place in Khargone, Ratlam and Damoh, the official informed.

"Of the 168 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 39 and Indore 31. Indore now has 57,545 cases, including 924 deaths, and Bhopal's tally is 42,630 with 612 deaths. Bhopal and Indore have 782 and 341 active cases respectively," he said.

With 15,154 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of coronavirus tests in MP crossed 53.92 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,55,431, new cases 168, death toll 3,815, recovered 2,49,193, active cases 2423, number of tests so far 53,92,076.

