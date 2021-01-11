Bhopal, Jan 11 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2,49,082 after 485 people tested positive on Monday, while seven deaths took the toll to 3,718, an official said.

The day also saw 650 people being discharged, taking the state's recovery count to 2,37,713, he added.

Three patients died in Vidisha and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Dewas, the official said.

"Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 131 and Indore 89. The number of cases in Indore rose to 56,628, including 910 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 41,015 with 591 fatalities. Indore now has 2,250 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,981," he said.

With 23,217 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 49,25,860.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,49,082, new cases 485, death toll 3,718, recovered 2,37,713, active cases 7651, number of tests so far 49,25,860.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)