Bhopal, Feb 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,35,287 on Monday after the detection of 847 new cases, while the deaths of two patients in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,717, a health department official said.

The positivity rate dipped to 1.2 per cent from 1.3 per cent on Sunday, he pointed out.

The recovery count stood at 10,17,673 after 1,475 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 6,897 active cases, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 151 and 58 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 68,756 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,74,37,675, the official said.

A government release said 11,31,60,603 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,27.204 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,35,287, new cases 847, death toll 10,717, recoveries 10,17,673, active cases 6,8756, number of tests so far 2,74,37,675.

