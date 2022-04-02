Bhopal, Apr 2 (PTI) Even as several people took to social media on Saturday to upload videos of burning objects falling from the sky in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, a top functionary of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory said it was a common phenomenon possibly involving meteorites.

Reports of people seeing these burning objects falling from the sky have come in from Barwani, Bhopal, Indore, Betul and Dhar.

Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, however, said, "This appears to be ulkapind (meteorites). Their fall is common."

