Narsinghpur (MP), Nov 23 (PTI) Three children have been killed and another injured in Dhokheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district when the wall of a house collapsed on them after it was hit by a tractor, police said on Monday.

The deceased and injured are in the age group of 9-12 years, an official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when a tractor accidentally hit the 'kachha' wall, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Kaushal Singh.

Two of the injured children died in a hospital in Gadarwara while another child succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Narsinghpur, he said.

