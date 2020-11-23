Black Friday 2020 is almost here, and the holiday shopping season has already begun in the US. It is essentially an informal name given to a Friday following Thanksgiving Day, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the US. The one-day mega sale brings massive deals and attractive discounts for US customers. As the world is still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Friday sale is expected to be bigger than ever as people will look to shop online during this Black Friday. Here are some of the best deals that you can not miss out during this year's Black Friday sale. Black Friday 2020 Best Deals and Sales: Amazon, Walmart, IKEA and More.

Amazon has already revealed some of its big deals as a part of Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sales. Buyers can avail these deals to save big on the products like Echo, Fire and Kindle devices. There are special deals on smartphones like iPhones, Samsung, Nokia and more. Also, there are some blockbuster deals on headphones as well.

The Amazon Echo (Photo Credit: Facebook Page)

Our #BlackFriday deals are here! Get your 🛒 ready, now is the perfect time to shop for everyone on your holiday list. Get gifting! 🤗🎁 https://t.co/E7ggLRA4Ln. pic.twitter.com/7BX9N3ZWyK — Amazon (@amazon) November 21, 2020

As far as the deals on smartphones are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB variant is available with a discount of $150 bringing down the retail price to $549. The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G is listed with a discount of $250. Thus the retail cost has dropped to $949.99. Samsung's Galaxy A51 is priced at $266.97 with a discount of $83.02. Another interesting deal to consider is Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with 128GB storage can be bought at $499.99 with a discount of $150.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series ( Photo Credits: IANS)

The Nokia 7.2 Android smartphone with 128GB storage is up for sale during this Black Friday sale. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device at just $299 by availing a discount of $50. Moreover, Moto G7 Power mid-range smartphone with 32GB internal storage is available at $131.99 with a discount of $118.

Nokia 7.2 Smartphone (Photo Credits: NokiaPowerUser)

Buyers can save up to 76 percent of Apple iPhones during the Black Friday sale. The iPhones listed with attractive deals include iPhone 12, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, Pro & Pro Max, 7 & 6S. Additionally, prepaid and no contact iPhones at Boost Mobile with a discount of up to 45 percent.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple's AirPods Pro are available at $199.99 via Walmart with a discount of $49.01. On the other hand, AirPods with Charging Case can be bought at $119 through Walmart. The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is available at $159.98 while the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods costs $69.00.

Apple AirPods Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

