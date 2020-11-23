Mumbai, November 23: Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India due to the COVID-19 crisis, has imposed restrictions on travellers from four states in bid to prevent another phase of surge in infections in the state. The passengers arriving from Goa, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat and Rajasthan are necessitated to carry an RT-PCR negative test report.

The RT-PCR report is mandatory to carry for travellers arriving by both flight and train. The air travellers will be forced to undergo COVID-19 test at the airports if they fail to bring the negative certificates, whereas, the Railway commuters from these states - found without the RT-PCR test reports - would be screened for symptoms. Lockdown to be Reimposed in Maharashtra? Here's What Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Said.

The air travellers, if found positive, would be sent to COVID care centres. The rail passengers as well, who would be screened for symptoms in absence of an RT-PCR negative certificate, would be quarantined if found symptomatic, reports citing the order said.

Update by ANI

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative test report: Maharashtra Government#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/17Wr5DECKD — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

The RT-PCR tests are required to be undertaken within 72 to 96 hours of boarding the train or flight. Several states in India have made it mandatory for all arriving passengers to submit an RT-PCR or rapid antigen report declaring them as COVID-19 negative. The rules were relaxed in many of the provinces, primarily those which are economic hubs, over the past couple of months.

Ahead of announcing the travel restrictions, the Maharashtra government had indicated that they may announce a complete ban on passengers arriving from Delhi after November 30. The state government, in the next 10 days, would also take a call on reimposing the lockdown, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday.

