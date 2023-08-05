Bhopal, August 5: A tigress entered the premises of a private university in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a forest official said on Saturday. The big cat went back to its habitat and there was no man-animal conflict, he said. Earlier in the day, CCTV footage showing the wild animal near the gate of the private university surfaced on social media. Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Seriously Injured After Big Cat Attack Near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Area in Umaria.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said the CCTV footage showed a tigress on the varsity campus on the outskirts of Bhopal. There is a forest adjoining the university campus and the tigress entered the place on Thursday night after jumping over a lower fencing, he said.

“Later, the feline returned to the forest,” he said, adding that the tigress lives in the adjoining jungle with its four cubs.

