Umaria, July 5: A 62-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was attacked by a tiger in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Wednesday, an official said. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 75-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in House While Sleeping in Lakhmipur.

The woman, a resident of Deori village, was collecting forest produce when the big cat pounced on her, said forest ranger Mukesh Kumar Ahirwar. He said the tiger fled the spot after other persons collecting forest produce in the vicinity of BTR's Manpur range raised an alarm. Alligator Attack in US: Alligator Kills Elderly Woman Walking Her Dog in South Carolina's Hilton Head Island, Then Comes To 'Guard' Her Body Interrupting Rescue Efforts.

The woman was initially admitted to the community health centre at Manpur before she was shifted to Shahdol for further treatment due to her serious condition, Ahirwar added.