Mumbai, April 19: The Central government on Wednesday issued a heatwave advisory and directed all states and Union territories to take necessary steps in order to mitigate the adverse effects of extremely hot weather conditions. As the heatwave condition continues to grip several states across the country, a shocking incident has come to light in Maharashtra.

A 53-year-old woman was allegedly mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district while sleeping in the open to beat the soaring temperatures. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on Monday night near Saoli, adjacent to the Tadoba tiger reserve. Tiger Attack in Maharashtra: Man Mauled To Death by Wild Animal in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

The deceased woman, identified as Mandabai Sidam, was reportedly sleeping outside her house to beat the rising temperatures when the big cat mauled her to death.

Why Was the Woman Sleeping Outside Her Home?

Speaking about the incident, Jitendra Ramgaonkar, chief conservator of forests, Chandrapur Circle, said, "The victim, Mandabai Sidam was dragged away by the tiger. The woman raised an alarm following which the big cat left her and escaped into the forest. But she died on the spot." Soon after being alerted, forest officials reached the spot and later gave compensation to the victim's family members.

Those familiar with the incident said that Chandrapur district has been sizzling under extremely hot temperatures. As hot weather conditions continue, people in rural areas usually prefer to sleep in the open at night during summer. Forest officials said the big cat had killed eight people since January. Chandrapur: Tiger Kills Man Grazing Cattle in Nagbhid Forest Range, Mutilated Body Recovered.

Meanwhile, in 2022, about 53 people were allegedly killed in tiger and leopard attacks in Chandrapur district. However, forest officials also said that 14 tigers died in various incidents in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district during the same period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).