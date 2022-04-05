Indore, Apr 5 (PTI) In light of the hike in fuel prices, transporters in Madhya Pradesh are planning to increase freight charges by 20 to 25 per cent.

Also Read | Hajj 2022: Have Made All Arrangements for Haj, Saudi Arabia to Decide Modalities, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

According to petrol pump owners, the price of diesel has increased by 82 paise to Rs 100.39 per litre in Indore, while traders have stated that cost of the fuel has crossed Rs 100 per litre in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and other major cities of the state.

Also Read | TripMoney, MakeMyTrip's Fintech Arm, Acquires Foreign Exchange Services Provider BookMyForex.

“Due to the continuous rise in diesel prices, we are left with no option but to increase the freight rates. An increase of up to 20 per cent in freight rates can be seen in the coming days," said Vijay Kalra, vice-president of the western zone unit of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

C L Mukati, the president of Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association, said freight rates will be increased by 25 per cent due to the hike in prices of fuel and other items.

“Along with diesel, the prices of vehicle parts and toll tax rates have also increased. If we want to operate our businesses in such a situation, we have to increase the freight charges," Mukati said.

According to experts in the transport business, at present there are about six lakh freight vehicles running in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)