Mhow, May 2 (PTI) Two 16-year-old boys drowned while bathing in a dam in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra To Start on May 26; Jammu Police Commissioner Reviews Preparedness.

The incident took place at Choral Dam, some 22 km from here, in the afternoon, assistant sub-inspector Munesh Yadav of Badgonda police station said.

Also Read | 'No Privilege Over Documents on Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case', Gujarat Government, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

The boys had come for a picnic to the dam with their friends when they drowned while bathing in the reservoir, he said.

The police team reached the spot and homeguard divers fished out the bodies, which were sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)