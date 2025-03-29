Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday held a roadshow in Bhairunda village at the Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh and emphasized the government's commitment to agriculture and rural welfare.

Speaking to the media, Chouhan highlighted the success of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, stating that around 35,000 houses have been provided to beneficiaries in the Sehore district alone.

"I have been entrusted with the responsibility of agriculture and rural development, and I will fulfil my duties. Today, in the whole country, the poor have got many houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In Sehore district, also about thirty-five thousand houses have been given today," the Union Minister said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday lauded the Modi government's efforts to support farmers, highlighting record subsidies on fertilisers, infrastructure development under PM-JANMAN Yojana, and key decisions on import-export duties to boost domestic agriculture.

"I thank PM Modi and his government for working continuously to increase the income of farmers," Chauhan told media reporters.

Drawing a sharp contrast with the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Chouhan criticized the steep hike in fertiliser prices during their tenure.

"The government bears the cost of increased prices of fertilisers, especially DAP. The Modi government is a well-wisher of farmers, but if you look at the UPA government, till 2011, the price of 500 kg of DAP was Rs 507.50 and the UPA government increased the price to Rs 887.46 in 2011-12 and to Rs 1315.56 in 2012-13," he said, adding that the Modi government has prevented any price hikes by extending massive subsidies.

He revealed that for the current fiscal year, the Centre has allocated approximately Rs 1.75 lakh crore in fertiliser subsidies, ensuring stable prices for farmers.

"The Modi government decided that the cost will not increase at all and so huge subsidies are being given to farmers and this year, a subsidy of about Rs 1,75,000 crore has been given to provide cheap fertilisers and I assure farmers that the cost of fertiliser will remain the same," he said. (ANI)

