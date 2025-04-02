Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A "wanted" man, carrying a reward of Rs 5 Lakh on his head was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Wednesday early morning, a police officer said.

The accused, identified as Firoz Khan (48), is a resident of Anand Colony, Ratlam. He was wanted in a case related to the recovery of explosive materials and had been on the run for the last three years. Various investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), were searching for him, and the NIA had also announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for his arrest.

Also Read | Chikkamagaluru Shocker: Upset Over Desertion by Wife, Man Shoots Daughter, 2 Relatives Dead Before Killing Self in Karnataka.

"A few people were arrested in a case related to the recovery of 12 kg explosive materials and other stuff in which one accused, Firoz Khan, was on the run. Different agencies had been searching for him for the last three years. Based on intel from an informer, the Ratlam police led a dedicated operation on Wednesday morning and arrested the accused. During the arrest, there was a little scuffle and an FIR has been registered for the same. Additionally, we have informed the other agencies about the arrest and they will proceed further in their respective cases," said Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP, Ratlam).

As of now, the police have not received any weapons or other belongings from the accused though he is being interrogated in relation to the previous case. There is one past FIR registered against him. The state agency is also interrogating him and the NIA will also question him, he added.

Also Read | Who Is Mahesh Landge? All About Bhosari MLA Whose Letter to Pankaja Munde on Air Pollution Led to Closure of 2 RMC Plants in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The officer further stated, "Based on the information so far, we have lodged the FIR and will interrogate the accused. The information received in the interrogation will be shared with the agency."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the Ratlam police on arresting the accused and said that strict action against such anti-national people would be continued in the state.

"One wanted person, identified as Firoz, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, has been arrested and our strict action against such anti-national people will be continued in Madhya Pradesh. My greetings to the police," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)