Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) The MSIL outlets across Karnataka saw a revenue of Rs 18.85 crore through sales of liquor on December 31, 2023, said officials on Monday.

According to Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) Managing Director Manojkumar, this is an increase of Rs 4.34 crore as compared to the sales of Rs 14.51 crore on the same day of the previous year.

MSIL is a Karnataka government enterprise.

MSIL in a statement said, "An outlet near Raichur railway station recorded the highest sales of Rs 11.66 lakh, followed by another outlet on the Gunj Road of the same city, turning sales of Rs 9.96 lakh."

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with sales touching Rs 1.82 crore. On the same day in the previous year, the district had sold liquor worth Rs 1.35 crore, it said.

"The sales at the upgraded first-of-its-kind MSIL Boutique which was inaugurated on Monday at Thimmaiah Road in Basaveshawaranagara touched Rs 3.5 lakh. The same outlet recorded sales of Rs 2.59 lakh on the same day in the previous year," it added.

On normal days, the total sales of liquor at MSIL outlets in the state would be around Rs 8 crore. It touched a peak of Rs 18.85 crore on the eve of the new year's day, according to the statement.

