Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Friday sought a probe into the mudslide earlier this week near a metro rail station in Magathane in suburban Borivali.

The incident took place at an excavation site close to the station, with netizens questioning the safety of metro rail operations on Line 7 due to it.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to the site, Gaikwad said the guilty must be punished.

She said existing rules that no construction work should be permitted within six metres of a metro station staircase were flouted in this incident.

The state government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority were hand in glove with builders and did not care for the safety of citizens, she alleged.

The private contractor and site engineer associated with the work that caused the mudslide were arrested after MMRDA filed a case with Kasturba Marg police station.

