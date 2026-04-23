Home

Agency News Agency News India News | IAF Activates Emergency Landing Facility on Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur; Demonstrates Day, Night Operational Capability Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Indian Air Force activated 'Emergency Landing Facility' (ELF) on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District on April 22, both by day and night, showcasing its operational capability to bolster its defence readiness, an official release from the Ministry of Defence read.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Indian Air Force activated 'Emergency Landing Facility' (ELF) on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District on April 22, both by day and night, showcasing its operational capability to bolster its defence readiness, an official release from the Ministry of Defence read.

According to a release, UP State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar, Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC, and other officials were present to witness the IAF aircraft undertake ELF operations.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of April 23, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The operational versatility of the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through the operations by a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, C-295 and AN-32, alongside Mi-17 V5 helicopter and Garud Commando team. IAF, along with UPEIDA and the local civil administration, validated their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency activation of these ELFs, in the shortest possible time frame, both by day and by night.

This operation has majorly boosted IAF's capability to undertake unhindered operations even during the non-availability of standard runways, showcasing its operational resilience. It has demonstrated the professional flying skills of its aircrew and the capability of its ground crew in activating such expressway airstrips at short notice, a release said.

Also Read | How EPFO 3.0 Will Change PF Access for Salaried Employees.

These strategically developed airstrips on national expressways substantially augment operational flexibility and serve as a critical force multiplier during emergencies, reinforcing national security and disaster response capabilities.

The collaborative framework between the IAF's operational requirements and UPEIDA's civil infrastructure management and support of the local civil administration optimises the operational viability of such highway airstrips. The synergy displayed between the three organisations in the ELF activation not only strengthens the overall strategic posture of the nation but also enhances the HADR capabilities in the region, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)