Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): Anuj Kannaujia, a shooter associated with the Mukhtar Ansari gang, was killed in an encounter on Saturday during a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) and the Jharkhand Police, an official said.

According to officials, the security forces had received information about Kannaujia's whereabouts and attempted to capture him. However, as they approached him, Kannaujia opened fire on them, leading to a gunfight. Anuj Kannaujia was killed in the crossfire.

Also Read | ‘My Sister Would Have Become Supreme Court Judge’: Ex-Haryana Minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Justice Nirmal Yadav's Acquittal in Cash-at-Judge's Door Case.

"STF and Jharkhand police tried to capture Anuj Kannaujia on the basis of information received, but they started firing towards the security forces. Anuj Kannaujia was killed in cross-firing," said Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General (ADG) of UP STF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)