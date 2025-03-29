'My Sister Would Have Become Supreme Court Judge': Ex-Haryana Minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Justice Nirmal Yadav’s Acquittal in Cash-at-Judge’s Door Case

Chandigarh, March 29: Former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Saturday welcomed a CBI court's verdict acquitting his elder sister, former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nirmal Yadav, in the 2008 cash-at-judge's door case. "In a 17-year-old case, my elder sister, Justice Nirmal Yadavji, was acquitted by a special CBI court today. We had full faith in the judiciary," Ajay Singh Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X.

"My sister rose from a sessions judge to the high court and had this false case not been pursued, she would have become a Supreme Court judge too, but she could not get the promotion and was deprived of her rights," he added. Seventeen years after the cash-at-judge's door case rocked the judiciary, a special CBI court here acquitted Justice Yadav (retired) and four others in the matter on Saturday. Former HC Judge Nirmal Yadav Acquitted in 2008 Cash-at-judge's Door Case.

In the sensational case, a packet containing Rs 15 lakh was allegedly wrongly delivered at the residence of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, another high court judge, on August 13, 2008. It was alleged that the cash was meant for Justice Yadav as a bribe to influence a property deal. The matter was reported to the Chandigarh Police, following which an FIR was registered. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). ‘Premature’: Supreme Court Rejects Plea for FIR Over Cash Discovery Incident at Delhi High Court’s Judge Yashwant Varma Official Home.

Reacting to her acquittal, Justice Yadav said she did not do anything wrong and had "full faith in the judicial system". Defence counsel Vishal Garg Narwana said the court of special CBI judge Alka Malik acquitted Justice Yadav and four others on Saturday. There were five accused in the case, one of whom died during the trial.