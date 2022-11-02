Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): On the occasion of National Writers' Day, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Arts, Culture and Linguistics organized a multi-lingual mushaira in Jammu.

Under the supervision of Cultural Secretary Bharat Singh, poets of different languages presented their poetry in this mushaira organized at KL Sehgal Hall.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says ‘No Way State Govt Can Prohibit Inter-Faith Marriages’ After Foreign Nationals Seek Marriage Registration Under Indian Law.

Cultural Officer Dr Shahnawaz Chaudhary organised the reception while Yashpal Nirmal, Assistant Editor of Dogri conducted the Nizamat duties. The inaugural session was presided over by renowned Urdu poet and former IAS officer Pritpal Singh Betab.

In his presidential address, he appreciated the role of the Cultural Academy in organizing such literary events. On this occasion, Ahmed Shanas in Urdu, Payasa Anjum in Punjabi, Professor Vijay Thakur in Dogri, Baljeet Singh Raina in Punjabi, Kaval Krishan Kaval in Dogri, Naseem Akhtar in Gujri, Doli Tiko in Kashmiri, Swami Antara Niro in Hadi, Aruna in Hindi, Taeeb Raza Geelani in Gujjar and Hindi poet Sanjeev Bhasin performed and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Also Read | Food Blogger Julie Powell Known for Amy Adams-Meryl Streep’s Oscar-Nominated 'Julie & Julia' Dies at 49.

The lecture ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Ratan Bishotra, director of Dogri at the Cultural Academy. On this occasion, Professor Shalini Rana, Head of the Department of English at the Degree College, Kunal Road, and the well-known Kashmiri poetess Premnath Shad were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)