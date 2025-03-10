New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have raised adjournment motions on urgent issues, including internal security in Manipur and Jammu, underfunded railway projects in Tamil Nadu, stock market losses, and concerns over the delimitation exercise affecting southern states.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the "Internal security crisis in Manipur and Jammu," specifically focusing on the escalating violence and government accountability.

In his notice, Tagore highlighted the alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, stating, "Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed over 716 violent incidents, resulting in the tragic loss of 271 lives, including security personnel and civilians, with 185 others injured. The spread of militancy has extended beyond the Kashmir Valley to the previously peaceful Jammu region, which was once considered a terrorism-free zone. In 2024 alone, terror attacks struck 8 out of 10 districts in Jammu, and the once-safe Rajouri- Poonch belt has suffered deadly attacks since October 2021, leading to the loss of 47 lives."

Tagore further expressed concerns about the government's ability to maintain internal security, adding, "This growing violence and failure to restore security raises serious concerns about the government's ability to maintain internal security." He also noted the escalating violence in Manipur, citing clashes between protesters and security forces on March 8, 2025, which resulted in one death and 25 injuries. Tagore questioned whether the Prime Minister would visit the state only when elections were imminent.

In the Lok Sabha, Kanyakumari MP Vijay Kumar, alias Vijay Vasanth, moved another adjournment motion calling for an urgent discussion on the "need for immediate action on underfunded railway projects in Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari raised an adjournment motion in the House, seeking to deliberate on the reported reduction of tariffs by India under external pressure.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on the losses suffered by retail investors due to the sharp fall in the stock market and the effectiveness of the regulatory mechanism.

Additionally, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva raised a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the critical concerns surrounding the upcoming delimitation exercise, particularly its impact on India's federal structure and its effects on the southern states' fair representation. (ANI)

