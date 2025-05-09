Jaisalmer, May 9 (PTI) Multiple aerial threats coming from Pakistan were intercepted on Friday in Jaisalmer for a second consecutive night.

The threat prompted forces to issue a red alert and blackouts in several border districts, creating panic among residents.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Revised Fitment Factor May Offer Marginal Pay Adjustment for Government Employees.

The drones, suspected to have been launched from Pakistan, were destroyed mid-air by India's air defence systems, sources said.

Soon after the attacks, sirens rang out in Pokaran, and a complete blackout was imposed in the region.

Also Read | Enough Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Oil and Pulses Stock, No Need to Panic: Pralhad Joshi Says There Is Absolutely No Shortage.

Following the attack, the blackout in Jodhpur, originally scheduled to begin at midnight, was implemented immediately.

Blackouts were enforced in Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Phalodi also.

Yesterday, Pakistan allegedly targeted five military bases in Rajasthan.

Security remains on high alert in all border districts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and especially Jammu and Kashmir ever since the May 7 cross-border shelling, which continues still.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)