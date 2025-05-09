New Delhi, May 9: The government on Friday reiterated that there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country, and citizens are advised not to panic or rush to the markets to purchase food grains. Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, emphasised that there are adequate stocks available in the country. The current rice stock stands at 356.42 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) against a buffer norm of 135 LMT.

Similarly, wheat stock is 383.32 LMT against a buffer norm of 276 LMT, demonstrating a strong surplus over the required buffer norms, ensuring nationwide food security, the minister said. "I want to assure everyone that we currently have stocks many times higher than the normal requirement - whether it is rice, wheat, or pulses such as chana, tur, masoor, or moong. There is absolutely no shortage, and citizens are advised not to panic or rush to the markets to purchase food grains," Joshi said. ‘Don’t Pay Heed to Propaganda Messages’: Central Government Warns Traders Against Hoarding of Essential Food Items, Says Adequate Stocks Available.

In addition, India currently holds approximately 17 LMT of edible oil stocks. Domestically, the availability of mustard oil is ample during the ongoing peak production season, further supplementing the edible oil supply. The ongoing sugar season started with a carry-over stock of 79 LMT. Production is estimated at 262 LMT, after accounting for the diversion of 34 LMT for ethanol production. As of now, around 257 LMT of sugar has already been produced. Considering the domestic consumption of 280 LMT and exports of 10 LMT, the closing stock is expected to be around 50 LMT, which is more than the consumption of two months. India-Pakistan Tension: ‘Country Has Sufficient Food Reserves’ Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan Amid Escalation.

The production outlook for the 2025–26 sugar season is also promising due to favourable climatic conditions, the minister said. The minister cautioned not to fall prey to misleading reports, and any person indulging in hoarding or stockpiling would be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act. "Don’t believe in propaganda messages regarding food stocks in the country. We have ample food stocks, far exceeding required norms. Traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities which engage in the trading of essential commodities are directed to cooperate with law enforcement agencies," said Joshi.

