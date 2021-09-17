Visuals of the collapsed flyover in Mumbai (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): A total of 13 people have suffered minor injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

The flyover connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) main road and Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am today.

Also Read | Telangana Govt Fixes Quota for Gouds, SCs, STs in Liquor Shop Allotment.

All the injured have been shifted to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz.

The DCP further informed that there is no loss of life and no person is missing.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11 Series To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The city police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot to conduct search operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)