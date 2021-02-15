Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Two officials of the BMC's licensing department were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000, an official said on Monday.

Nitin Patankar and Harsihchandra Ghegadmal, attached to the licensing department of the civic body's P North Ward, had demanded a bribe from a shop owner in Charkop in Kandivali over a signboard complaint, he said.

"The duo demanded Rs 2.25 lakh and then settled for Rs 60,000. Both were held in a trap along with a private person who had come to collect the money. They were charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.

