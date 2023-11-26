Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) The police in Mumbai have arrested two persons for allegedly strangulating a handcart puller to death with a pajama string over past enmity, an official said on Sunday.

The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police were alerted on Saturday about a man lying motionless on Dhanji Street in south Mumbai, the official said.

Cops rushed the man to nearby GT Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Post-mortem revealed that the man, Vijay Mandal, had died due to strangulation. Vijay was a handcart puller, the official said.

Following an investigation, the police arrested 28-year-olds Pradeep Mandal and Suraj Pramanik who confessed to strangling Vijay with a pajama string, he said.

The official said that Pradeep and Suraj killed Vijay over past enmity.

