Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) A constable was allegedly beaten up by three people on Monday when he intervened to stop them from abusing a senior citizen in Powai area of Mumbai, an official said.

The three men were on a motorcycle, which dashed gently against a car being driven by a 60-year-old woman, he said.

"They started abusing the woman and when constable Nitin Khairmode arrived at the scene, the trio misbehaved with him as well. He, however, handcuffed them and was taking them to the police station when they attacked him on the face and neck," the official said.

Two of the men managed to flee in the melee while one of them was pinned back, he added.

A case has been registered, he said.

